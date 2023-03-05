Tomato growers warn of possible shortage due to government policies

The Federal Government’s policies and other drivers may lead to a tomato shortage this year, according to the Tomato Growers Association of Nigeria.

According to the association’s first-hand information, the federal government has approved the importation of tomatoes by nine firms with a 10% tariff and 20% levy only, according to Kano State Chairman Alhaji Sani Yadakwari, according to Daily Trust.

Yadakwari claimed that this has decreased farmers’ motivation to sow crops and would discourage fellow countrymen from farming this year.

“It is regrettable that the federal government had decided to authorize the introduction of tomato paste into the country at this time,” Yadakwari remarked. “To be very honest, this revelation was received by our members with nostalgia, and it has sapped all of our efforts in tomato production.”

Also, he revealed that many tomato vendors find it difficult to leave their territories during election season.

Nigeria may have a tomato shortage this year because the majority of our members have decided not to plant tomatoes this year, he added.

Additionally, the chairman claimed that the Central Bank of Nigeria has announced a modification to the recovery procedures, which would make matters worse for farmers.