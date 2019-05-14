Tonto Dikeh hints on desire to get new boobs for birthday

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh on Tuesday hinted on her desire to get a new set of boobs for her birthday which comes up on June 9.

The 33-year-old singer and mother of one with 4.4 million followers revealed this on her Instagram handle, @tontolet.

The philanthropist and self-acclaimed evangelist posted her thought in form of prayers to God.

“Dear Lord Jesus, I have all I want for now.

“My birthday wish is that you make me schedule and that of Dr Ayo allign so I have my new boobs in Jesus name I pray!! Thanks in addy Lord

“#KINGTONTO #KINGTONTOBIRTHDAYWISH #JUNE9TH #BUYING ME A NEW BREAST #BOOBSWISH #GEMINIBABY,” she wrote.

However, it is believed that the new boobs she was talking about might be additional plaster surgery to her mammary glans to enhance firmness.

The third child in the family of five had in 2017 reportedly undergone plastic surgery twice to increase the size of her butt and enhance her body image.

Also, on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 Dikeh who was raised by her step-mother thanked her surgeon for the work he did on her body and wished him and his team a happy new year.

According to series of posts on her Instagram in 2018, she did the first surgery for five million naira while the second surgery went for four million naira.

In November 2018, the Petrochemical Engineering graduate from River State University of Science and Technology hinted on getting another plastic surgery.

Her birthday wish for a new boobs is a clear indication that she would soon be undergoing the knife to enhance her boobs.