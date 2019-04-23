Tor Tiv says saddened by communal clashes in Katsina-Ala

Prof. James Ayatse, the Tor Tiv and Chairman, Benue Council of Chiefs, has condemned the communal clashes between Shitile and Ikyurav-tiev communities in Katsina-Ala Local Government.

A statement signed by his Media Assistant, Freddie Adamgbe, quoted Ayatse as expressing dismay over the loss of lives and property as a result of the clashes, and urging the warring communities to end the hostilities.

The statement quoted the traditional ruler as decrying the persistent violence and criminal activities within the Sankara axis, and urging sons and daughters of the area to unite toward resolving their differences.

It commended the prompt action of the local government authorities, Gov Samuel Ortom and security agencies toward restoring normalcy, and condoled with families that lost loved ones and properties in the fracas.

It further quoted Ayatse as praying God to comfort and strengthen the people, while also sympathising with security agencies that lost gallant officials deployed to stop the hostilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Benue State Government on Monday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Katsina-Ala town as part of measures to restore peace to the crises-ridden areas.