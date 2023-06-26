TotalEnergies makes oil, gas discovery in Nigeria offshore OML 102

TotalEnergies has discovered oil and gas at the OML 102 offshore oilfield in Nigeria, the French company said on Tuesday.

Dr Charles Ebereonwu, Country Communications Manager, Total Country Services, confirmed the discovery in a statement in Lagos.

Ebereonwu said that the company has made an oil and gas discovery in OML 102 offshore Nigeria, around 20 km from the Ofon facilities.

He quoted Nicolas Terraz, President of Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies, to have said that “The Ntokon discovery opens a promising outlook for a new tie-back development,’’

“It is located in shallow waters, 60 km off the southeast coast of Nigeria, the Ntokon-1AX discovery well encountered 38 meters of net oil pay and 15 meters of net gas pay.

“Its side-track Ntokon-1G1 encountered 73 meters of net oil pay, in well-developed and excellent quality reservoirs. Ntokon-1G1 tested successfully up to a maximum rate of about 5,000 barrels per day of 40° API oil.

“After the start-up of production of the Ikike tie-back on OML99 in 2022, this new success in the area further demonstrates the potential of nearby exploration to create value within our low cost, low emission strategy.”

OML 102 is operated by TotalEnergies EP Nigeria with a 40per cent interest, alongside partner NNPC Ltd with the remaining 60 per cent.