Tottenham forward, Son Heung-min linked with Saudi Arabia move, wants to stay in Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min says “money doesn’t matter to me” and that he has unfinished business in the Premier League as he ruled out a move to Saudi Arabia.

Son, 30, was linked with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, who have signed ex-Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema.

The South Korea captain scored 14 goals in 47 appearances for Spurs last season – his eighth with the club.

“I have many things to do in the Premier League,” he said.

“Money doesn’t matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favourite league is important.”

Al-Ittihad – who are managed by former Wolves and Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo – were reportedly offering Son a four-year deal worth 30m euros (£25.6m) per season.

Earlier in June, the club were one of four leading Saudi Arabian sides to be taken over by the country’s Public Investment Fund, which also owns Newcastle United.

Benzema was the latest high-profile player to join the Saudi Pro League after Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr in December, while several Premier League players have also been linked with a move this summer.

On Monday, Steven Gerrard said he will not be taking up an offer – reportedly from Al-Ettifaq – to manage in the league.