Tottenham midfielder, Christian Eriksen says it’s time to ‘try something new’

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has said he “might want to try something new” following speculation about his future at the club.

Eriksen, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, has one year left on his deal with the Premier League club and is yet to commit to a new one.

However, the Denmark international has not ruled out a contract extension, saying it “depends on the conditions”.

“If I have to go, then hopefully it will be a step up,” said Eriksen, 27.

Speaking to Danish magazine Ekstra Bladet, he added: “I hope there will be a clarification during the summer. That’s the plan.

“I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new.

“I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham.

“But in football you do not know when clarification comes. It can happen any time.”

In April, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said Eriksen was “open” to a contract extension.

“Everyone wants it as soon as possible, but in football things take time. It depends on [Spurs chairman] Daniel Levy,” Eriksen added.

“And another club has to come in, or I have to sit down at the table and negotiate a new contract. You can’t set a date yourself.

“There are not many points that Tottenham cannot meet. It is hard. It depends on the possibilities.

“If nothing pops up that is more exciting, then why not stay in Tottenham? If I then sign a new contract, it depends on the conditions.”

The midfielder joined Spurs in 2013 in a £12.5m move from Dutch giants Ajax.