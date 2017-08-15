Transition: Odekina, Heirs Holding staff loses father

The Odekina family has announced the transition to glory of their father, uncle, brother, friend, husband and grandfather, the patriarch of the Odekina dynasty, Elder Ibrahim

He passed on just a few minutes to midnight peacefully on August 6, 2017 in Jos, Plateau State in the presence of his wife, Mary.

He was born on July 28, 1944.

After the death of his father, Pa Odekina Ogohi in 1951, his uncle, Pa Okolo Okpachi (Okolo Ekpe), adopted him as his son to raise and mentor him.

He began his education in 1951 as a pioneer pupil of Igala Native Authority Primary School, Eti-Aja-Ugbogbo, Anyigba.

He proceeded to Government Secondary School, Odekina for his Middle School.

After passing his common entrance exams, he was admitted into the prestigious Okene Secondary School, Okene in 1958 (now known as Abdulazeez College, Okene), from where he graduated as an R. K. prize winner.

In furtherance of his study, he was admitted to Government College, Zaria for his Higher School Certificate (A-Levels) and went on to obtain certificates in surveying and telecommunications.

He also passed and obtained the certificate of City and Guilds London and served as Elder at 3rd ECWA Church, Samaru-Zaria; ECWA No. 1, Makurdi; and CEFN Church, Anyigba.

He is also a member of The Gideon’s International and was a member of the Board, ECWA Secondary School Makurdi.

He began his career as an Electrical Engineer at Radio Kaduna Television, Kaduna.

As an outstanding engineer of repute, it is worthy of note that most of his skills in engineering were self-taught.

He later moved to ABU Zaria as Senior Technologist from 1971 to 1976.

In 1981, he transferred his services to the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, which at the time was known as Federal University of Technology, Makurdi.

Odekina’s expertise were an asset to the institutions he served as well as teams he was part of. His service years in Makurdi saw him also serve as participant with the World Bank on equipment maintenance, repair and instrumentation.

He rose here to the rank of Chief technologist before retiring voluntarily in 1996 after 24 years post-qualification experience in the discipline of Electrical Engineering and Electronics.

On July 26, 1970 at Qua Iboe Church Ungwan-Shanu, Kaduna, Odekina got married to Mary Ajala Ebenehi. Their marriage is blessed with five children and 12 grandchildren.

He had a fruitful, eventful and fulfilled family life and ran his family with strict standards for discipline, hardwork, diligence and integrity.

One of his sons, Omede Odekina of Heirs Holdings, said the patriach was “a phenomenal father, brother, Uncle, grandfather, friend, and mentor, who lived a selfless life and was never economical in his love for God, family, friends and neighbours.

“He was an unrepentant and sacrificial giver. His life has been a huge blessing and inspiration to us all. He has left a legacy of the difference we all can make by investing in life’s most valuable resource – people.

“He will be greatly missed by all. We have the hope of Resurrection as the anchor of our faith.”