Trending Video: I’ll kill anyone who messes with my wife, says Adeboye

Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says he will kill anyone who messes with Foluke, his wife.

In a viral video believed to be his recent virtual teaching on marriage, the clergyman said he would go any length to protect his love for his sweetheart.

He said he could stomach criticisms as well as insults from anyone but would not tolerate such for his wife.

“I am sure you have heard me say it before. You can do whatever you like to me, you can criticize me, you can insult me, you can trample on me, I will only pray for you,” he said in the video shared on his Instagram page.

“But if you mess around with my wife, I will kill you. I will kill you so thoroughly you won’t even be able to rise on the resurrection morning.”

This is not the first time the prominent man of God would be uttering such comment.

In September 2017, he had warned that he could kill anyone who touches his wife while teaching men in his congregation to be prepared to lay down their lives for their wives.

The cleric tied the knot with Foluke in 1967. The union has been blessed with four children.

In February, Adeboye shared a throwback photo where he could be seen kissing his wife on Valentine’s Day.