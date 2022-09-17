Trevor Noah Slams Internet Racists Outraged by Black Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’: ‘It’s Imaginary’

Trevor Noah has joined the growing number of celebrities fighting back against the racist backlash to Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid,” which stars singer Halle Bailey as the mermaid princess Ariel. Some fans are upset that a Black actor is headlining the new movie, to which Noah responded: “Really, people — we’re doing this again?”

Addressing claims that Bailey looks “nothing like” the Ariel in Disney’s 1989 animated movie, Noah said on “The Daily Show” that such an accusation is bogus. “Nothing like? They both have the tail, they both have the red [hair],” the host said.

“Once again, a bunch of internet racists are upset that a fictional character is being played by a Black person. This is so ridiculous,” Noah continued. “And honestly, I don’t know what the big deal is. You guys realize that Nemo was Black too, right? Yeah! The whole movie was about a fish that can’t find his dad.”