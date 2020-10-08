Trial of Dakingari, others for alleged N450m fraud adjourned till Oct 26

The trial of the former governor of Kebbi State, Usman Sa’idu Dakingari for alleged N450 million fraud has been adjourned till October 26, 2020. This followed the stalling of the case in court on Wednesday, October 8, 2020 due to absence of the trial judge, Honourable Justice Sunday Bassey Onu.

Dakingari is standing trial alongside two others, Sunday Dogonyaro and Garba Rabiu Kamba for allegedly receiving the said sum from the former minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke for the purpose of influencing the 2015 general election.

The day’s matter was for continuation of cross-examination of Prosecution Witness Four (PW4), Olabode Moses, who is an officer of the EFCC. However, on arriving the state capital, Birnin Kebbi, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, preparatory to today’s court proceeding, the prosecution team was informed via a text message from the court bailiff at 3:09pm that the court would not sit today, and that the matter has been adjourned till October 26, 2020.

It could be recalled that the trial also could not hold on the previous adjourned date of June 29, 2020 due to the absence of Dakingari’s counsel in court and that of the second defendant, Sunday Dogonyaro.