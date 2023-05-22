Tribunal’s refusal for live broadcast not a setback for us – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the refusal of its application for a live broadcast of the presidential election petition proceedings is not a setback.

The presidential election petition tribunal declined the request by Atiku Abubakar, PDP candidate, for a live broadcast of its proceedings.

Speaking with journalists after the tribunal’s decision, Eyitayo Jegede, counsel to PDP, said instead of dwelling on refusal, the party and its candidate were ready for the pre-hearing report.

“There is no setback here. The court, in its wisdom, decided that the subject of our application on the live streaming and open telecast did not, in any way, connect with the merit of our petition,” Jegede said.

"There is no setback here. The court, in its wisdom, decided that the subject of our application on the live streaming and open telecast did not, in any way, connect with the merit of our petition," Jegede said.

"The petition is separate; it is ongoing. The application did not succeed to have the televised version of the proceedings. As far as we are concerned, we are now set for hearing.

“Tomorrow, we will be here by God’s grace for the pre-hearing report that will determine the progress of the petition and the time the petition will be heard and concluded.”

On whether the party still has confidence in the court, the lawyer replied: “For us, we are prepared for hearing.”

On the merging of all the petitions challenging the election of Bola Tinubu, president-elect, Jegede noted that the issue was compelled by statute adding that they had no objection to it.