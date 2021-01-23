Truck crushes students, others in Ondo accident

Some students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba in Ondo State have been feared killed in an accident that occurred near the entrance gate of the university.

Several other persons who were at the scene were also said to have been crushed.

The accident was said to have occurred at about 6pm as rescue operation was still going on as at press time.

According to an eyewitness, the truck which was coming from Ikare Akoko town in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state lost control and rammed into some set of shops along the road.

He said about five bodies had been recovered from under the truck.

Sources said the driver of the truck lost control due to break failure.

Details later….