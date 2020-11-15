Trump finally admits Biden won but with a caveat

United States President Donald Trump has finally admitted Joe Biden won the presidential election.

In a tweet on Sunday, the president acknowledged Biden’s victory but said attributed it his rival’s victory to irregularities.

“He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!” he tweeted.

This is the first time the US president is admitting defeat in the election which he had claimed he won by a landslide.

Biden was declared president-elect after polling more than 270 electoral votes, the threshold needed to win.

He also won in various key battleground states.

But Trump has yet to concede, claiming instead that the Republican Party was shut out of the electoral process.

The president claimed votes by mail—much of which contributed to Biden’s victory—were illegal and should not have been counted.

He has filed various court applications challenging the outcome, although election officials dispute the claim.

The United States Federal Election Coordinating Council had said there is no evidence of compromised ballots or corrupt voting system in the recent election.

Biden said Trump’s refusal to concede is embarrassing, and has gone ahead with his transition process.

On Saturday, the US president’s supporters staged protests across Washington to kick against his defeat.