Trump’s supporter ‘commits suicide’ after charges over Capitol Hill invasion

Christopher Georgia, a United States citizen, has reportedly committed suicide after being charged for invading the Capitol.

The 53-year-old was said to have shot himself dead at his residence in Alpharetta, Georgia, days after he was charged alongside some others for breaching the Capitol police and flouting curfew.

UK Daily Mail quoted The Fulton County Medical Examiner as saying Georgia passed away from gunshot wound he had on his chest.

He was charged with unlawful entry and violation of a curfew imposed to restore calm after he and other supporters of President Donald Trump invaded the Capitol.

Daily Mail cited court documents as stating that he was accused of trying to “enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police.”

His wife had reportedly called 911 about the suicide, alerting authorities that there was “blood everywhere.”

Two semi-automatic rifles were reportedly removed from his house, according to Daily Mail, which added that his body was found in the basement.

The Capitol had been invaded by pro-Trump supporters who protested the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory by the US congress.

Biden defeated Trump in the recent presidential election but the outgoing president refused to concede the election.

He had encouraged his supporters to embark on protests to “stop the steal.”