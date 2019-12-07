Two Catholic priests abducted in Ondo

Two Catholic priests have been abducted along the Owo-Benin expressway in Ondo state.

The clergymen, according to sources, who were on their way from Awka, Anambra state, were heading to Akure, Ondo capital, for a wedding when they were abducted.

The source said the victims were seized on the eve of the wedding scheduled for Igbatoro road, Akure.

“The were seized at Elegbeka axis of the highway on their way from Awka, Anambra State to Akure. The identities of the priests are yet to be unveiled while their whereabouts have remained unknown.

“Only the cars conveying the priests were stopped by the kidnappers while they were driven to an unknown destination.”

The state police command is yet to react to the development which comes after priests were kidnapped in Enugu state.