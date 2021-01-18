Two days after Museveni’s reelection, Uganda lifts restriction on internet

The Uganda authorities have switched on the country’s internet, six days after it was shut down.

According to NAN, Ofwono Opondo, government spokesperson, confirmed the development saying the internet was switched on after data collected indicated that there would be no violence.

The country shut down internet about 48 hours to its presidential election which held on January 14.

The Ugandan authorities had ordered telecommunications companies to “immediately suspend any access and use” of social media and online messaging platforms.

Opondo said the internet was shut down in the best interest of the country.

He said government took such steps because people wanted to spread messages of violence and discredit the polls.

“Internet was switched off because people wanted to spread messages of hate and violence, as well as discredit the integrity of our elections,” he said.

“We think now people have come to terms with the results. However, we remain on alert. Whatever was done was done for the good of the country. The opposition was affected and the ruling party was also affected. Even the general public was affected.”

Although the internet is now on, social media access remains blocked.

This development is coming two days after Uganda President Yoweri Museveni was reelected to the country’s highest office for the sixth consecutive time.

Museveni has so far spent 35 years as president of the East African country. He was first elected in 1986.

Museveni polled 5.85 million votes to defeat Bobi Wine, main opposition candidate, who secured 3.48 million.