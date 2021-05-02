Two officers killed as gunmen attack yet another police station in Akwa Ibom

Two officers were killed when gunmen attacked a police station in Ikono LGA of Akwa Ibom state on Saturday.

A policewoman was also injured in the attack which occurred at about 3 am.

Odiko MacDon, Akwa Ibom police spokesperson, who confirmed the attack said that Andrew Amiengheme, the state commissioner of police, has visited the station and has also ordered an investigation into the incident.

Nsisong Ntuk, media aide to Nyakno Okoibu, the LGA chairman, said in a statement that five vehicles were razed during the attack.

The incident comes three days after gunmen killed two police officers during an attack on Ika divisional headquarters in the state.

Before then, a police station had also been razed by gunmen in Udim LGA.

Ntuk said: “Today, Saturday 1st May 2021, the Executive Chairman of Ikono Local Government Area received a distress call about the invasion of the Police Station at Ibiaku Ntok Okpo by criminals alleged to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) by 3 am.

“In the ensuing melee two police officers were killed, five vehicles burnt, and a policewoman on night duty was critically injured, the flag hoisted at the police station stolen and destructive acts carried out by the invaders.”

The chairman assured the residents that efforts are being made to ensure that the gunmen are arrested and prosecuted.

“Akwa Ibom State has over the years been known as a peaceful state where lives and properties of those domiciled within it are safe and secured. The narrative will not change now,” he said.