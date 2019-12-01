Two policemen shot dead as gunmen abduct 7 persons in Adamawa

Gunmen have killed two policemen and abducted seven persons in Mubi south local government of Adamawa state.

According to Ahmadu Dahiru, chairman of the local government, the incident occurred along Mubi–Gyela road on Tuesday.

“Kidnappers have terrorised our communities on daily basis and they kidnap people at will in broad day and night. They killed two police men last Tuesday who were on patrol along Mubi – Gyela road,” he told NAN.

“As I m talking to you, three days ago they abducted five people in Kwaja and two in Sauda village.”

He said the kidnappers were hiding on top of some hills along Nigeria – Cameron border.

Dahiru said the communities had lost millions of naira to kidnappers in ransoms.

Sulaiman Nguruje, spokesman, Adamawa police command, confirmed the incident saying a team of security operatives were deployed in the area.

He appealed to the people of the state to report any suspicious and strange character to the nearest security out post.

Adamawa is one of the states with high level of insecurity in the country.