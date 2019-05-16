U.S. acquires Eko Atlantic land for new consulate office in Lagos

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has entered into agreement with promoters of Eko Atlantic City, South Energyx Nigeria Limited, for a new American Consulate office complex in Lagos.

This follows suspension of the drop box service and interview waivers by the embassy for Nigerians planning to renew their visas.

The agreement signing ceremony for the acquisition of a 50,000 square metres site (five hectares of land) at the Eko Atlantic City was held at the U.S. Consul General’s Residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, where the United States Consul General, John Bray described the occasion as a remarkable. Essentially, the Consul General and an official of Overseas Building Operations (OBO), U.S. Department of State, Faisal Madi, signed the agreement on behalf of the American government.

Chairman of Chagoury group, Gilbert Chagoury and Chief Executive Officer, South Energyx, endorsed the document for the developers of Eko Atlantic City at a ceremony attended by Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem.

Speaking, Bray disclosed that the embassy would soon invite architects to study their operations and design a befitting office complex, adding that construction is expected to last for five years.

Bray explained that discussions for the acquisition of the site had been on between Lagos State Government, the embassy and officials of South Energyx Nigeria Limited.

“Eko Atlantic was selected for its world-class infrastructure. Purchase of land for a new Consulate General will ensure we can continue to work with Nigerians to provide opportunities for economic growth and development in Lagos.

“The United States is proud to be participating in Eko Atlantic’s growth as part of our commitment to further enhance and strengthen the cooperation between the United States of America and Nigeria,” he said.Responding, Chagoury said the coming of the embassy to Eko Atlantic is a major milestone to the developers and shows the confidence of Americans on the project, adding that reclamation work at the city has reached 70 per cent.