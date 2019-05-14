U.S. urges Russia to end support for Venezuela’s Maduro

The top U.S. diplomat on Tuesday urged Russia to end its support for Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro who U.S claimed has brought nothing but misery to the Venezuelan people.

“We hope that Russia’s support for Maduro will end,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a news conference alongside Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in the Russian city of Sochi.

“We want every country that’s interfering in Venezuela to cease doing that. We want Venezuela to get their democracy back.

“We need free and fair elections there, not interfered in by any other country,” Pompeo said in televised comments.

Lavrov responded by saying that “threats by the U.S. administration’’ against the Venezuelan leadership have nothing to do with democracy.

“U.S. intervention for democracy in Iraq and Libya in the 2000s has brought nothing good,” Lavrov said.