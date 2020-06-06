UI postgraduate student murdered in Ibadan

Shomuyiwa Azeezat, a female postgraduate student of the University of Ibadan, was on Friday murdered in her rented apartment at Aba Ijefun, Akinyele area, by yet-to be identified persons.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Azeezat, said to be seven-months pregnant, was a postgraduate student of the Department of Social Work in the Faculty of Education.

The university’s Students’ Union President, Akeju Olusegun, in a statement said the deceased was hit with a heavy stone on the head, resulting in her death.

“During a visit to the deceased’s residence this afternoon by the Students’ Union leaders, it was confirmed by neighbours that she was hit with a heavy stone on the head. However, investigations are on-going by the Nigerian Police Force, Oyo State Command,”Olusegun said.

The union’s president said that some co-tenants of the deceased had been arrested.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident to NAN, saying a stone was used to smash her head.

He said investigation into the incident had commenced.

“Men of the police have also been deployed around that axis to provide maximum protection of life and property in the area,” Fadeyi said.