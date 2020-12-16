UI shuts down clinic after patient tests positive for COVID-19

The University of Ibadan has shut down Jaja Clinic, its health facility, after one patient tested positive for the coronavirus.

The institution announced the development in a statement issued on Tuesday, noting that the clinic will be closed for one week, beginning at 4pm on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the patient, whose name wasn’t given, had first visited the clinic on December 11, but was admitted overnight between Sunday and Monday.

The institution added that the Oyo state emergency operations centre (EOC) was notified, and the premises had been decontaminated.

“The University community is hereby informed that a client who was 1st seen on 10 December and later admitted in the University Health Centre overnight of 13/14 December tested positive to COVID-19,” the statement reads.

“The Oyo State Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was notified, inspected the premises, and recommended among other things the following: Immediate Disinfection/Decontamination of premises which has been done; follow-up of all those who had contact with the client by the EOC; closure of clinic from 4pm, 15 December 2020 for a 7-day period.

“Opening will be subject to review by the Oyo State EOC. Beyond closure, the EOC is working with the UHS to ensure that all processes for safe work are put in place.

“NHIS enrollees may access care at Eleyele Police clinic during the closure. Meanwhile, the COVID19 positive person is being attended to and there should be no panic.”