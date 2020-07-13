UK denies Air Peace landing rights to evacuate stranded Nigerians

An Air Peace airline flight deployed to evacuate stranded Nigerians in the UK has been denied landing rights.

A statement released by the Nigeria high commission in London on Sunday, the evacuation flights from London Heathrow to Abuja and Lagos will now depart on Tuesday, July 14.

According to the statement, the flights will now depart from Gatwick Airport aboard an Air Partner flight.

“This is to inform all prospective evacuees that have been issued tickets for the Air Peace flights departing on July 13, 2020, from London Heathrow to Abuja and Lagos, that due to landing clearance issues, the flights have been rescheduled to depart on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 10:00am from Gatwick Airport,” the statement read.

“Furthermore, Air Peace Airlines has contracted Air Partner to operate the flight on its behalf and any other information will be communicated directly to the passengers.

“In light of the foregoing, the mission wishes to extend its appreciation to the chairman and management of Air Peace Limited for ensuring that our stranded nationals in the United Kingdom returm home safely. ”

The federal government has been airlifting nationals stranded in different countries across the world back home after several countries imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Saturday, 270 Nigerians and two Egyptian nationals were evacuated from Cairo; one amongst many evacuation flights that have already been carried out.

Featured image: Nigerians being evacuated from the US