UK visa application centres in Nigeria to reopen soon

The British high commission in Nigeria says work is ongoing to reopen visa application for intending travellers to the United Kingdom.

The high commission had suspended services during the lockdown imposed by the federal government to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement on Thursday, the British high commission said UK application centres are being reopened in a phased manner globally.

The commission said it is communicating with its partners to reopen visa application centres which were initially suspended.

It added that the centres will be reopened when considered safe to do so.

“We know there are many Nigerian nationals hoping to travel to the UK when flights resume, both for employment and to see family members,” the statement read.

“UKVI are working closely with TSL contact, our commercial partner, to reopen visa application centres that were suspended due to COVID-19.

“UK visa application centres are reopening in phased manner globally when it is safe to do so and when we can operate an effective service.

“TSL contact are putting appropriate measures in place and working hard to reopen in Nigeria. We will share details of when VACs will reopen soon.”