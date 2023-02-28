Ukraine war: Zelensky reports that the situation in Bakhmut is getting worse

According to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, the situation in the eastern border city of Bakhmut is getting “more and more tough.”

For more over six months, Russian forces have been attempting to capture the city.

Mr. Zelensky said, “The enemy is continually destroying everything that may be utilized to defend our positions.”

The Ukrainian president made her comments as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who was in Kyiv on Monday, advised China against arming Russia.

A portion of the Donetsk area of Ukraine, which is under the authority of Russia and its rebel supporters, has seen some of the bloodiest combat since Russia entered the country just over a year ago.

Russian troops have recently stepped up their attempts to take the industrial city, and they are making progress.

“Practically all highways” into the city were “under [Russian] fire control,” according to Denis Pushilin, the separatist head of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic.

Moreover, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, described the area around Bakhmut as “very tense.”

“Despite suffering substantial losses, the enemy poured in Wagner’s best assault forces, which are attempting to breach our soldiers’ defenses and encircle the city,” according to Gen. Syrskyi.

President Zelensky discussed the situation in his nightly address, noting that securing a footing in Bakhmut and assuring its defense were being severely jeopardized by Russia’s ongoing assault.

He expressed his gratitude to “each and every person holding the area bravely.”

Also, President Zelensky reiterated the need for the dispatch of contemporary combat aircraft in order to defend “the entire area of our country” against “Russian terror.”