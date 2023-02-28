Umahi denounces the murder of Ebonyi monarch

The brutal murder of HRH Eze Igboke Ewa, the traditional head of the Umuezekoha community in the Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has been denounced by Governor David Umahi.

Eze Ewa was assassinated in his residence on Monday night by unidentified assailants who are thought to be political thugs. Eze Ewa was also the head of the Ezza North Traditional Rulers Council.

Umahi gave a press conference on Tuesday in his office, calling the occurrence surprising and upsetting.

The governor insisted that no life should be sacrificed because of politics and praised the late traditional leader for his moral character and unselfish contributions to the state’s development.

The governor reaffirmed his order to the state’s security organizations to swiftly identify and prosecute those responsible for the heinous conduct.

Adding that “whatever one sows, he will reap,” he warned the young people against being manipulated to do violent crimes.

“The newly appointed police commissioner here is not performing his job,” he declared.

“He is merely hesitating, but I have informed him that he would be held accountable if anything goes wrong.

“The security authorities are not being firm; they remain silent as these crises worsen just to assert that they are taking action once the issue has reached a crisis point.

“My advice is that they prevent crises from developing, not only in Ebonyi but throughout Nigeria.

According to investigations, the king was killed on Sunday night in the state by shooters who are thought to be political thugs.

Investigations further found that his offence was that he did not endorse a certain political party in the general elections of 2023.

On Tuesday, the Ebonyi State Police Command declined to comment on the situation.

Its spokesperson, SP Chris Anyanwu, claimed he was on election duties outside of the state.

At the time of reporting this article on Tuesday, CP Faleye Sunday, the state’s commissioner of police, had not responded to any messages.