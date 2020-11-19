Umahi: We remain committed to our party – PDP govs

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Thursday, reiterated their loyalty and commitment to strengthening the party.

Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, spoke on behalf of his colleagues at the ongoing 90th NEC meeting of the party holding at the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata House, Abuja.

He said, “All 15 of us are here present. We are individually committed to good governance in our various states to in order to make our party strong. This is a clear statement that we are united and working towards strengthening our party for the future.”

Also, the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin, told the gathering that the PDP remains strong in Ebonyi State despite the exit of Governor David Umahi.

He faulted reasons adduced by Umahi for leaving for the All Progressives Congress but said it was a thing of joy that the PDP structure in the state remains intact.

Jibrin expressed delight that the party’s National Working Committee took proactive steps to ensure that Umahi did not take undue advantage of the PDP structure in the state.

Also, speaking on behalf of the PDP caucus in the National Assembly, the Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe, assured the party leadership that the caucus was prepared to fight against anti-media legislation “with every drop of our blood.”