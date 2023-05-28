UniAbuja recalls letter rusticating students, cites error

The University of Abuja has officially recalled the rustication letters issued to two of its students for allegedly inciting their colleagues over a recent hike in tuition fees by the management of the institution.

The university accused the students, Cyprian Igwe and Olalekan Oladeru, of circulating a WhatsApp group message inviting other students for a meeting over the fee hike.

Igwe and Oladeru, both officials of the Students’ Union Government, completed their final-year second-semester examinations in April 2023 and were currently awaiting their results to proceed with the mandatory National Youth Service Corps scheme.

A document obtained by our correspondent revealed that the school recently increased the tuition fees by about 50 per cent for the new session.

Following the hike, Igwe who is the SUG’s Director of Socials, in a WhatsApp message sighted by our correspondent, reportedly said, “Good evening house. We will be having a meeting tomorrow by 6:00 pm in regards to school fees, let’s know our way forward.

Subsequently, the university, in a “rustication letter” sighted by our correspondent, dated May 26, 2023, and signed by the deputy registrar (academic) on behalf of the registrar, accused both Igwe and Oladeru, of circulating an “inciteful press release” capable of “jeopardising the peaceful and smooth conduct of academic activities in the university and a breach of the University Matriculation Oath”.

“By the powers conferred on the Vice Chancellor as contained in the University of Abuja Act, he on behalf of the Senate has directed your immediate rustication from the University. Accordingly, you are banned from all University Campuses pending the determination of the case,” the letter added.

However, in a fresh development, one of the affected students, Oladeru, who spoke to our correspondent on Sunday noted that the rustication letter had been recalled.

“The school wants us to return the letter that it was a mistake. It was supposed to be suspended, but after all the damages have been done, they’re now realising their mistakes. The school did injustice and should face the law.”

Earlier, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Dr Habib Yakoob, told our correspondent that the students were suspended contrary to the widely circulated letters and media reports.