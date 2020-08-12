UNILAG Governing Council sacks Vice-Chancellor, Ogundipe

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos on Wednesday announced the sacking of its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olawatoyin Ogundipe.

The sack was announced at a meeting of the Governing Council of the UNILAG held at the National Universities Commission in Abuja

While seven members voted for the removal of Ogundipe, four voted against it; one of them voted that the VC should rather be placed on suspension.

The meeting was chaired by the UNILAG Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of its Governing Council, Dr Wale Babalakin.

The development was confirmed in a statement obtained by our correspondent from the media aide to Babalakin, Mikhail Mumuni.

The statement was signed by the Registrar and Secretary to the Varsity Council, Oladejo Azeez, titled, ‘Notice To The General Public On The Removal Of The Vice-Chancellor Of The University Of Lagos’.

It read, “The general public is hereby notified that at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday, August 12 2020 and in accordance with the statutory powers vested in it by law, the Governing Council of the University of Lagos removed Prof. Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS from office as Vice-Chancellor of the University with immediate effect.

“The decision was based on the council’s investigation of serious acts of wrongdoing, gross misconduct, financial recklessness and abuse of office against Prof. Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS. ”

Efforts to reach Ogundipe proved abortive as of the time of filing this report, as he neither picked nor returned his calls. He also did not respond to a text message sent to him.