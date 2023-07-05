United Airlines CEO apologises over private aircraft controversy

The CEO of United Airlines, Scott Kirby, has apologised for his use of a private aircraft to travel between Teterboro Airport in New Jersey and Denver International Airport in Colorado.

AvioNews reports that the duration of the journey is less than an hour. However, what has caused controversy is the disruptions faced by passengers of the airline, including flight cancellations and delays attributed to weather conditions.

“Taking a private aircraft was a bad decision, as it was insensitive to our customers waiting to fly home. I sincerely apologize to the passengers and team members who worked around the clock for several days to take care of customers”, said Kirby over the week-end.

An airline spokesperson explained Kirby’s use of a private plane, which he flew on Wednesday 28 June and paid for out-of-pocket, on the grounds that the manager failed to secure a seat aboard a commercial flight operated by United Airlines, which cancelled more than 750 scheduled flights Wednesday alone (25 per cent of those scheduled), according to FlightAware data.