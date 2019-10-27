“Baghdadi died like a dog”, says Trump after US forces raid on Syria

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of Islamic State, is believed to have been killed in a US military operation.

Reuters reports that a US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Baghdadi was targeted in the overnight raid but that he was unable to say whether the operation was successful.

The report said a commander of one of the militant factions in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib said Baghdadi was believed to have been killed in a raid after midnight on Saturday involving helicopters, warplanes and a ground clash in the village of Brisha near the Turkish border.

It said two Iraqi security sources and two Iranian officials said they had received confirmation from inside Syria that Baghdadi had been killed.

“Our sources from inside Syria have confirmed to the Iraqi intelligence team tasked with pursuing Baghdadi that he has been killed alongside his personal bodyguard in Idlib after his hiding place was discovered when he tried to get his family out of Idlib towards the Turkish border,” one of the Iraqi officials was quoted to have said.

Indeed, United States President Donald Trump has confirmed the death of Islamic State chief, al-Baghdadi, in US raid.

He said Baghdadi died “after exploding suicide vest.” The American President added that “Baghdadi died like a dog.”

“A large number of Baghdadi’s supporters died in the US raid,” he noted; thanking Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iraq “for Baghdadi raid help.”