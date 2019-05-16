Uwaje to preside DigitalSENSE Forum on Internet Governance, IPv6 Roundtable 2019

Chairman of Connect Technologies, Chief Chris Uwaje would preside over the 2019 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Africa Forum on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D) and Nigeria IPv6 Roundtable, slated for Thursday, June 20, at the Welcome Centre Hotels, International Airport Road, Lagos.

Affirming this Tuesday in Lagos, the Executive Director, DigitalSENSE Africa Media, Mrs Nkem Nweke, said that Uwaje, who is acclaimed pioneer of the national information technology policy for Nigeria and founding Member of Africa Emergency Technology Response Forum, is not new to the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) eco-system.

She said that this year, the forum which usually holds on June 6 to mark the World Internet Protocol version Six (IPv6) day in Nigeria, was moved to June 20th due to religious public holidays with the theme, ‘Connecting Nigerians for Enhanced Internet Governance.’

DigitalSENSE Africa (DSA) Media, she said, is a team of internationally reputed and award-winning Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry analysts and perception managers; professionally affiliated to African Regional At-Large Organisation (AFRALO) for shaping the future of the Internet, African Civil Society for the Information Society (ACSIS).

Pointing out that DigitalSENSE Africa Media, is a certified At-Large Structure (ALS) of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

Also, she said that Uwaje who was recently appointed Africa Chair for IEEE-World Forum on Internet of Things (IoTs), is the Chief Software Architect and Chairman of Mobile Software Solutions and was Lead Consultant/conceptualized one of the foremost Nigerian Science & Information Technology Park (SIT Park) and State IT Policy for Akwa-Ibom State, as well as the co-Founder and Past-President of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON).

Chief Uwaje, a fellow of Nigeria Computer Society and ISPON is an Information Technology (IT) veteran and commands a senior leadership position in the IT professional and industry domain with over four decades of on-the-job IT Practice as Computer Scientist across four continents, namely Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

Uwaje, a specialist in IT-Strategy and Policy Consulting, Software Engineering Solutions; Research, Design and Development (RD&D) – incorporating SIT Park project conceptualization, design, implementation, project management and Technical Support. He is a Past-President of the Information Technology Association of Nigeria (ITAN).

Uwaje is a Fellow of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (FISPON) and the convener of IPv6 Council Nigeria.

A Lead Director, Software Incubation and Software Hackathon Events in Nigeria and HackEbola Working Group in New York City, Washington DC. USA, Uwaje studied at the Control Data Institute of Information Technology, Frankfurt, Germany and majored in Computer Science at the British Institute of Engineering Technology UK.

He has presented numerous conference papers in Nigeria, USA and served as Panel Discussant at MIT/Boston/USA on Smart City. As speaker he has presented ICT Keynote at many Corporate ICT Conferences and at Nigeria Universities.

Uwaje is the core promoter for the establishment of National Software Strategy for Nigeria and served as member of the National IT Policy Blueprint Formulation and drafting Committee. In 2003, he served as member of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on ICT Harmonization. Co-Chair: National Software Development Initiative (NSDI).

Uwaje has also served as Member of Council of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) and Computer Professional Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) respectively. He served as member of the Governing Board of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Chair of NITDA e-Solve ICT Competition 2014. He is also served as former member of National ICT Advisory Council to the Minister of Communication Technology – Dr. Mrs. Omobola Johnson. He is the Vice-Chair IPv6 Council Nigeria has won numerous ICT Awards internationally and at home, including Lifetime ICT Achievement Award 2016.