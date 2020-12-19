Uzodinma sacks IMSU VC

The Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, has approved the recommendation for the sacking of the Vice Chancellor of Imo State University, Owerri, Prof Adaobi Obasi.

Uzodinma’s Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, in a statement on Friday, said the decision to sack the VC was reached during the executive council meeting chaired by the governor.

Nwachuku stated that the VC, who is an aunt of a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, would stop functioning in that capacity from December 30.

He said that the council approved the forensic audit of the state’s university amid monumental corrupt practices contained in the report of the visitation panel that recently investigated the university’s activities between 2012 and 2019.