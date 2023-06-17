Vanguard Editor, Eze Anaba emerges NGE President

Eze Anaba of the Vanguard Newspapers has emerged as the new President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

Anaba scored 250 votes to defeat his rival, Bolaji Adebiyi who scored 81 votes in an election which took place in Owerri on Friday.

The election was held during the NGE’s National Biennial Convention.

The result was announced by the Chairperson of the election committee, Mrs Maimuna Garba.

Other positions contested were General Secretary won by Iyobosa Uwugiaren, Vice President East, Sheddy Ozoene, Social/Publicity Secretary, Charles Kalu, and Treasurer, Steve Osuji.

Also elected were seven Standing Committees including Oluwole Shogunle of NAN who clinched the position of West representative in the committee.

Speaking after his election, Anaba thanked members of the Guild for the confidence reposed in him and promised not to let the Guild down.

He thanked the outgoing president, Mustapha Isah for his leadership attributes and for organizing a successful election.

He pledged to uphold the Constitution of the Guild and promote the ethics of the journalism profession and to lead the campaign against policies that undermine media freedom.

“I will do everything to achieve our guild’s vision and mission for the socioeconomic and political development of our Guild and country, Nigeria,” he said.

Meanwhile, his co-contestant, Bolaji Adebiyi in a congratulatory WhatsApp message said “good evening, I have received the outcome of the presidential election and congratulate the winner, Eze Anaba. I wish him a successful tenure.

“I also congratulate the winners of the other positions and wish them a successful tenure.

I thank you for your support.”