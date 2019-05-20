We are investigating Okorocha, says Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is investigating Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state.

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the anti-graft agency, disclosed this in an interview with Channels Television.

Asked if an investigation is ongoing regarding the governor, he responded, “definitely”.

“Of course, we are doing a couple of checks and investigations here and there. We are investigating almost everybody,” he said.

He said the commission has to get to a certain level before it can disclose any information about an ongoing investigation.

Magu explained that this was necessary to prevent any action that can jeopardise or interfere with the process of the inquiry.

The anti-graft czar said though he was aware of reports of the investigation on the social media, the details the anti-graft agency has is different from what is in the public space.

Magu granted the interview in the United Kingdom to meet with investigators assisting the Nigerian government in solving cases of money laundering and financial crimes.

Okorocha is currently in court with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the certificate of return of Imo west senatorial district.

He was declared winner of the election but INEC withdrew the certificate, saying the returning officer was forced to announce Okorocha as winner.

The governor contested the election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The immunity Okorocha enjoys at the moment will end when his tenure expires in nine days.