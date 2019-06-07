We are yet to take a position on state police, says NGF Chair

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, says his colleagues are yet to take a stand on the issue of state police.

The governor, who is chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), disclosed this at the end of a meeting convened to address the security challenges in the country with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday.

The presidential panel on the reform of special anti-robbery squad (SARS) had recommended the establishment of state police. But Fayemi said at the meeting, some governors expressed support for the idea while others opposed it.

The NGF chairman said state police and other issues relating to the security challenges in the country would be deliberated upon during the forthcoming national economic council (NEC).

Present at the meeting were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and all the service chiefs.

Babagana Monguno, national security adviser; Ahmed Abubakar, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA); Mohammed Adamu, inspector general of police; and Yusuf Bichi, director general of the Department for State Service (DSS), were also in attendance.