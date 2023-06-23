We made Nigeria’s entertainment global before Afrobeats – Omotola Jalade

The screen diva basked in the euphoria of being part of film stars that took on the world and broke barriers with their crafts.

In a throwback post on Instagram, Omosexy, as she is called, shared excerpts from movies like Yankee Girls, Games Women Play, Blood Sisters, All My Life, and Kosorogun which rocked our screens in the 90s and 20s.

She said someone sent the clips to her, hinting at how nostalgic watching them made her feel.

Captioning her post, the 45-year-old thespian wrote: “#Tbt Someone sent me some of these vids and it was nostalgic…lol.

“Despite the not so great quality, No social media, these movies Broke barriers … Way Before Afrobeats. We … introduced Nigerian Entertainment to the World! We took on the World … we still …”

She further craved the fans’ indulgence, adding; “Name the Movies you know… Lol.”