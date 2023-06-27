We must work together to overcome our development challenges – Fayemi

Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti, has urged Nigerians to work together to help the country overcome its “serious challenges of development”.

According to a statement by Ahmed Sajoh, Fayemi’s media aide, the former governor spoke in his Eid al-Adha message to Nigerians on Tuesday.

He said Nigeria is at a critical point where “collaborative efforts” must be employed to achieve a better country for all.

Fayemi urged Muslims to extend the lessons of the celebration beyond the festivity and “embody the values of sacrifice, love, and peace”.

“At this point, more than at any other time in our country’s history, we require the collaborative efforts of all Nigerians working together to overcome our serious challenges of development,” the statement reads.

“It is my hope and prayers that our Muslim brothers and sisters, in the spirit of the sallah celebrations, will work across faith and community lines to help our country achieve the goals of peace, unity, and other developmental targets.