We now have COVID-19 testing labs in all states, says NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says there are now COVID-19 testing laboratories across the 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The NCDC disclosed this on Wednesday via its Twitter handle.

Nigeria had moved from zero to 71 laboratories within six months, following the confirmation of the index case of COVID-19 in February 2020.

As of September, 35 states and the FCT had been added to the NCDC molecular laboratory network.

However, according to the agency, Niger joined the list on Wednesday.

With the development, all states across the country now have at least one laboratory for testing for COVID-19.

“We are pleased to announce the inclusion of the Niger State Public Health Laboratory, Minna to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network,” the tweet read.

“In 8 months, we have activated at least one laboratory for #COVID19 testing in all 36 +1 states of Nigeria.”

Celebrating the achievement on his Twitter handle, Ihekweazu thanked those who played a role in making the feat possible.

“Finally – we have molecular diagnostic capacity in every state in Nigeria. We celebrate today, tomorrow – we continue pushing. Thanks, teamNCDC. Thanks to the lab team. Thanks to colleagues in the states. Thanks to the private sector,” he wrote.