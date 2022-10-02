We stand strong in our support for Sen Ademola Adeleke – Osun ACPP

The Alliance of Collaborating Political Parties (ACPP), one of the political groups that openly supported and mobilized voters for the emergence of the Governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke in the last gubernatorial election has reiterated its unflinching support for the Governor-elect and his political administration ahead of his swearing-in in November.

In a statement signed by the coordinator of the group, Wole Adedoyin assured Senator Ademola Adeleke that they are behind him, stressing that where he stands is where they stand with regards to good governance in Osun state.

The newly reformed ACPP which consists of different political groups and members of different political parties urged Senator Ademola Adeleke to always count on their support and solidarity, disclosing that the poor performance of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola spurred most of their members to support Senator Ademola Adeleke in the last governorship election.