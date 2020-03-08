We will crush Boko Haram in next few days, says Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has assured that in a matter of days, the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents troubling the Northeast will be crushed.

Buratai said few days ago, troops deployed in Damboa Bornu State recorded a resounding tactical victory against the insurgents, where the terrorists lost a lot of men and equipment.

The Army boss was represented by the Chief of Policy, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun, during the Nigerian Army Special Day, at the ongoing 41st Kaduna International Trade fair.

According to him, “specifically, few days ago, our troops deployed in Damboa Bornu State recorded a resounding tactical victory against the evil forces of Boko Haram who dared the superiority of our Forces.

“They paid very dearly for it by the monumental losses in men and equipment. Let me once more remind us that the ongoing operations in the NE are asymmetrical and not a conventional warfare. We hereby solicit the support, prayers, patience and understanding of all Nigerians.”

He said although the primary role of the Army is to defend the territorial integrity of the nation, the army is now prepared to contribute to Nigeria’s economic development.

“The Nigerian Army, apart from its primary role of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria, is also involved in fighting insurgency in the Northeast and other internal security operations across the length and breadth of the nation.

“However, in line with global trends, the NA is developing its capacity to contribute to the economic development agenda of the present political leadership through the establishment of some army units such as Nigeria Army Farm and Ranches, NA Post Service Housing Development Limited, Command Engineering Depot as well as NA Property Limited and NA Welfare Limited by Guarantee.

“These outfits not only serve the interest of NA personnel but also avail its products and services to the general public at relatively affordable prices hence our participation at Kano, Abuja and now Kaduna International Trade Fairs.

“The overall objective is to make the NA a people’s army with versatility in fighting the enemies of Nigeria and food insecurity on the other hand,” he said.

He commended Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), which, in collaboration with Command Engineering Depot (CED), researched, developed and produced EZUGWU, the first indigenous Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle using 70 per cent local content. He stressed that the strategic alliance between DICON and CED has led to the Jos production of patrol vehicles, bullet proof vests, ballistic helmets, mines and IED clearance equipment.

“These vehicles and equipment which are on display at this venue have been inducted into the military counter insurgency operations in the Northeast. Other NA outfits that have added value to the economic development of the Nigeria include NA Post Service Housing Scheme and Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches,” he said.