We will increase Youth Empowerment – NDDC Boss

The Niger Delta Development Commission’s (NDDC) acting managing director, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to supporting initiatives that give Niger Delta youths more influence.

Speaking at the Niger Delta Talent Hunt, NIDETH, winner Elvis Uchenna Igwe’s official presentation of the keys to a 2022 Kia Picanto at the Commission’s Port Harcourt headquarters, Audu-Ohwavborua promised to support young people in the development of their artistic abilities.

He said: “This is part of the capacity building programmes which the commission does to showcase the great creative talents in the region.”

He then urged the media to highlight the Commission’s projects, most of which were located in rural areas and were therefore hidden from the general public’s perspective.

He said further: “Most of the things done by the NDDC are not seen because they are in the interior. All we seek is a collaboration from all stakeholders.”

Additionally speaking, Mr. Offiong Ephraim, Director of Youth and Sports for the NDDC, stated that the Commission placed a high value on regular interactions with young people in the Niger Delta.

He said: “The Niger Delta Talent Hunt is a youth development programme aimed at harnessing the entertainment potential of the Niger Delta youths. Talented youths from the nine Niger Delta States participated in the auditions, which took place in Edo, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states.”