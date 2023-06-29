We will survive all challenges confronting us, Shettima assures Nigerians

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians that the President Bola Tinubu administration is determined to fix all the challenges confronting the nation.

The vice-president spoke on Wednesday during an Eid-al-Adha visit to Abubakar Ibn Garbai El-Kanemi, the Shehu of Borno, in Maiduguri.

Shettima said the monarch spoke to him about “poignant issues facing the society, especially with regards to the infrastructural deficit”.

He added that all the demands of the monarch will be looked into and addressed by the government.

He thereafter assured Nigerians that despite “all the challenges confronting us, we will survive it as a people”.

“We went with His Excellency, the Governor, to pay homage to the Royal Highness, the Shehu of Borno. He raised some very poignant issues facing the society, especially with regards to the infrastructural deficit,” the vice-president said.

“We conveyed to him the best wishes from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"The Shehu talked about issues concerning the roads that should be immediately addressed, especially the Gamboru Ngala and Dikwa roads. Certainly, it would be addressed. That of Damboa will also be addressed.

“I am here to assure the Shehu of the maximum support of President Tinubu.”