We will work against Obi in 2023 – APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said the party will not work for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections.

After a private meeting between the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and members of APGA, there were widespread rumours that Soludo ordered the party faithful to work against Peter Obi, claiming that the governor was dreaming of the Presidency after Atiku Abubakar.

But Soludo, through his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, quickly denied the widespread allegation, saying that Obi was never a topic of discourse during the routine gathering, claiming that only issues concerning APGA were discussed.

However, while addressing journalists in Awka on Thursday, the National Coordinator, of APGA Media Warriors Forum, Mr Chinedu Obigwe, insisted that the party will work against Obi in favour of APGA candidates.

Obigwe added that it is in the best interest of APGA faithful to work against Obi in favour of APGA candidates.

He maintained that APGA has remained committed to working in favour of all its candidates in the elections.

He said anybody expecting APGA to work in favour of the former Anambra State governor in this 2023 election is dwelling in “self-deceit and living in fool’s paradise”.

According to him, working against Obi is the right thing to do in the best interest of APGA.

He said, “I hate being sentimental on important issues and like saying the raw truth without minding whose ox is gored.

“Our self-acclaimed Saint Peter Obi as the Labour Party presidential candidate has nothing in common with APGA as a party and APGA faithful, because he is now a political enemy.

“Labour Party members will work against APGA candidates in the forthcoming general election, and it is also expected of APGA faithful to work against Peter Obi and other Labour Party candidates in the election.

“Anybody expecting APGA faithful to work in favour of Peter Obi in this 2023 election is dwelling in self-deceit and living in fool’s paradise.

“Such thing will not work because no sane person will take the fish in his or her boat to the boat of a political enemy.

“I don’t know how to paint words or to be economical with the truth hence my reason for maintaining my stand that Peter Obi’s ill-conceived presidential ambition is dead on arrival.”

“Governor Chukwuma Soludo does not need to tell APGA faithful to work against Peter Obi because they already know that it is the right thing for them to do in the interest of our party, APGA.

“The evil plot of Obi for APGA candidates to suffer bandwagon effect in this 2023 general election will fail.

“It will die a natural death because APGA faithful are committed to working in favour of all APGA candidates in this 2023 general election,” Obigwe added.