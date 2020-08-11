We’ll appeal judgement on deregistration of parties – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will proceed to the supreme court for a final judgement on whether it has the powers to deregister political parties.

INEC said it will seek the verdict of the apex court over a judgement of the court of appeal that voided its deregisteration of 22 political parties.

Though the court upheld the power of INEC to deregister parties in line with section 225 of the constitution, it held that INEC needed to prove that it complied with the procedure outlined.

About two weeks ago, the same court had in the case of National Unity Party upheld and validated the power of INEC to deregister the parties.

In a statement issued by Festus Okoye, its spokesman, the commission said it will seek the verdict of the supreme court on the two conflicting judgements.

“The Commission is faced with two conflicting judgements from the Court of Appeal; one affirming the powers of the Commission to deregister political parties and the other setting aside the deregistration of ACD & 22 others,” he said.

“Faced with two conflicting judgements from the same Court, the Commission is not in a position to pick and choose which one of them to obey.

“Consequently, the Commission will approach the Supreme Court for a final resolution of the issues raised in the two conflicting judgements.”

INEC further said it is focused on preparations for the conduct of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections scheduled to hold on September 19 and October 10 respectively.

There are concerns the elections are being threatened as the 22 deregistered political parties were not included as those to participate in the polls.