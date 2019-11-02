We’ll be neutral, professional during Nov 16 elections, says IGP Adamu

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), has pledged that the police would be professional and neutral during the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

NAN reports that Adamu spoke on Saturday at an event held in his honour by the Lafia Progressive Forum.

The IGP said the police would draw from its experiences in the 2019 general election to ensure free, fair and credible elections in the two states.

According to him, the police will give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the necessary support to ensure that a level playing field is provided for all political parties.

He also said that the police under his leadership would continue to do everything possible to combat criminality in all parts of the country.

The IGP further expressed gratitude to the people of Lafia for honouring him and promised not to disappoint them.

“There is nothing good than for one to be celebrated by his people at home. I will continue to be a good ambassador of my community by discharging my duties with sincerity and the fear of God,” Adamu said.

In his address, Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa state, said the state was proud of Adamu and his achievements since he assumed office as IGP.

The governor also commended him for his efforts at instilling professionalism into the force and promoting the welfare of personnel.