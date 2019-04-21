We’ll contact you via phones when 2019 UTME results are ready, JAMB tells candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB says though it is intensifying efforts to ensure that results of the 2019 UTME are released after the Easter break, it would reach out to candidates through their telephone numbers as as soon as all the results are ratified.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Lagos.

According to him, candidates should not be carried away by what he described as rumours and misleading information in some sections of the media, especially the social media.

NAN reports that the 2019 UTME was conducted nationwide from Thursday, April 11 to Wednesday, April 18.

Over 1.8 million candidates registered for the examination.

“The board wants to distance itself from such rumours about releasing the results of candidates of the just-concluded UTME and steps to check these results as being speculated.

“Candidates should disregard this information, as it is not true. It is not emanating from the board.

“No results have been released yet. Yes, the results are all ready, but we are yet to release them because they are still being ratified.

“The board is carrying out all the checks and balances regarding these results by way of viewing the CCTV camera as well as attend to all findings brought before it while the examination lasted.

“The release of the result will be publicised as soon as we are through with all the board has set out to achieve. We will let the public know. Candidates should not bother themselves going to any cyber cafe to check any result.

“Our result check has been standardised. We will forward the results to the respective telephone numbers of those candidates who are deserving of it,” he said.

He said that the board was intensifying efforts to ensure that results of deserving candidates were released by next week.