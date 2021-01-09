We’ll end insurgency war this year – Buhari

President Muhamamadu Bihari vow to end the Boko Haram insurgency once and for all this year. But he called for prayers from Nigerians for the military to accomplish the task.

The President, who spoke during the Juma’at prayer for the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the National Mosque, said: “This is a year of action and we will finish what we are doing.”

Buhari, who was represented by Defence Minister Magashi Salihi added: “What is happening in this country will soon be over. This year, we will finish what we are doing. Pray for us that we succeed.”

He said the contributions of the nation’s fallen heroes would always be remembered for the supreme price they paid to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

He said the country would always remember them, and the day as a historical day to the nation.

“It is not possible for Nigerians, especially the Armed Forces, to forget them in any situation we found ourselves in life and as a country,” he said.

“The sacrifices they have made will always be remembered. And as you can all see, the special prayer is the religious aspect of it, and one of the many activities lined up to honour and remember them.

“On the 15th we are going to lay the wreath. We will also pray for them for eternal rest.”

Buhari encouraged the living ones among the gallant officers to continue with their courageous tendencies in ensuring that the country remained an indivisible corporate entity for the peaceful co-existence of all.

Buhari also noted that the country started the celebration a long time ago by launching the emblem.

“So, we have lengthy activities lined up to honour them which normally terminate on Jan. 15th of every year”.

He promised to prioritise the welfare, comfort and anything that the families of the fallen heroes require, adding that the country would continue to do that for those they left behind.

The Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Dr. Mohammed Kabiru Adams, prayed for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes. He also prayed for an end to insurgency, banditry and other social vices plaguing the country.

Adam commiserated with the family of the fallen heroes, praying to the almighty Allah to forgive their shortcoming and grant them paradise.

The Chief Imam also commended the gallant military officers for their quest to make sure that the country remained one indivisible entity.

“They protect the territorial integrity of the country internally and externally. They make sure that peace reigns supreme in the country.

“Therefore, we pray for Allah to reward them abundantly, guide them aright in discharging their responsibilities,” he said.