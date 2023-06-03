Wema Bank appoints Olorunshola chairman as Kasali retires

The Board of Directors of Wema Bank has appointed Oluwayemisi Olorunshola as its new Board Chairman. The bank also assured stakeholders of improved performance.

The appointment is further to the retirement of the current Board Chairman, Babatunde Kasali, who will be proceeding on retirement having attained the retirement age in line with the Bank’s Articles of Association.

In a statement signed by the Company’s Secretary/General Counsel, Johnson Lebile, Olorunshola joined the bank as a Non-Executive Director in 2022 and until her new appointment, was the Chairman, of the Board’s Nomination and Governance Committee.

“Prior to her joining the bank, Olorunshola had worked with Unilever Nigeria Plc for 15 years with experience spanning across supply chain, business re-engineering and process management. She has over 10 years of boardroom experience and business management.

“She possesses a BSc degree in Education & Economics from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Liverpool, UK, and a Doctorate in Business Administration from Walden University, USA”.

“She is a well-trained professional in various aspects of business management and corporate governance practices from various training facilities such as Four Acres Training Facility, Unilever UK, FITC, Leishton Academy, H Pierson, and her work experience spans every aspect of supply chain including Business and Production Planning, Procurement, Distribution, Import and Export, and Logistics Services. She is a lover of education.

Her widely read publication on small business sustainability strategies published in the Journal of Functional Education (JFEAcademia), Proquest.com, and Academia.edu, has been referenced by many scholars”.

“Olorunshola is a Director and a fellow of the International Institute for African Scholars, Fellow, Institute of Management Consultants, Member, Institute of Directors, and a chartered member of the Nigerian Chartered Institute of Personnel Management. An ardent believer in community development and in pursuant of this interest, she is a volunteer in many civic activities where she has contributed greatly to the development of her community and other areas of influence.”