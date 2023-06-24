We’re optimistic new service chiefs would bring security challenges to a total halt – Buni

Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe, says the “careful selection” of the new service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu would get Nigeria closer to ending its security challenges.

In a statement by Mamman Mohammed, director-general of media affairs, Buni also noted that Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), would bring his wealth of experience to bear in the fight against insecurity.

He said the new service chiefs have proved their competence in various assignments for the country.

“The security chiefs also have the wealth of experience and confidence of Nigerians to lead the fight against insecurity in Nigeria,” he said.

“As people from the frontline states, we commend the federal government and the security agencies for the tremendous achievements recorded in the states.

“We are optimistic that as active players who played key roles in the relative peace enjoyed in the states, the new service chiefs would add value to bring the insecurity challenges to a total halt.

“They have at different times proved their worth and competence in various national assignments.

“The president made the right choice and we will continue to support all security operations in our domain.”

Buni urged Nigerians to support the service chiefs to succeed.